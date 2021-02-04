Gap Celebrates Black History Month With a Collection Designed By Its Employees

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In honor of Black History Month, Gap has released a limited-edition collection of T-shirts and accessories designed by artists who also happen to be employees of the brand.

The line includes creations by Courtney Minor, the director of consumer insights, general manager Tatiana Hill and Dwayne Dupréy, a graphic designer who oversees project management for store operations for Gap Inc. Pieces for men, women, teens and toddlers are now available on Gap.com through the end of February.

It’s all part of the Gap Collective, an ongoing series from the brand that “celebrates the spirit of activism and the energy of forward movement” by featuring artists from around the globe, according to the brand’s website.

Ranging from sizes XS to XXXL, the collection is size-inclusive. Highlights from the collection include a baseball hat and T-shirt featuring Afrocentric designs. The Gap Collective Black History Month Baseball Hat comes in three styles, including Tatiana Hill’s version, which celebrates the fearlessness and beauty of black women. Each hat retails for $20.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

The Gap Collective Black History Month T-Shirt is also available to shop and comes in five designs, including “Black Future is All of Us” by Courtney Minor, which combines a male and female portrait layered with words from the past and present. The soft cotton tee is available for $30 on Gap.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

In addition to its new Black History Month collection, Gap Inc. joined Aurora James’ Fifteen Percent Pledge this month as an advocacy partner, making a commitment to ensure Black representation across its company. The company announced it will start with early empowerment programs, which include a focus on internships, externships, apprenticeships and trainings.