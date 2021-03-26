The Latest Coach x Disney Princess Collection Is Almost Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of both Coach and Disney, we have some exciting news for you. The luxury brand shared a sneak peak of its upcoming “Princess” collection with Disney on Couchoutlet.com, and while the exact launch date has yet to be released, we did learn that Coach Insiders can start shopping the collection on March 28. So, if you want to shop the collection early, be sure to sign up to become one (note: it’s completely free to do so).

The preview reveals Coach’s signature camera crossbody bag featuring portraits of several iconic Disney princesses. Each bag is designed in a princess’ signature color: icy blue to mirror Cinderella’s ball gown, a pale yellow reminiscent of Belle’s yellow frock and a muted shade of green as a nod Princess Tiana’s decadent lily pad-inspired dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach Outlet

The simple silhouette, which appears to be dressed in pebble leather, includes a spacious compartment with multifunction pockets and detachable shoulder strap.

This is hardly the first collaboration between Coach and Disney. They’ve teamed up on a handful of whimsical designs spotlighting classic Disney characters, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Dumbo and the 101 Dalmatians. Most recently, the Tapestry-owned label debuted a new special-edition collaboration featuring playful illustrations of Mickey Mouse by artist Keith Haring.

For the latest updates on the launch of the Coach x Disney Princess Collection, keep checking back here.