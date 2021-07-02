Handbags Are Officially Back — 10 Chic Styles to Shop Under $300

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As we had no one to see and nowhere to go, handbags — like so many other fashion pieces — lost their relevancy during quarantine. But as the world begins to reemerge and social gatherings loom on the horizon, it’s time to put on some real clothes (say goodbye to those sweatpants) and dust off your favorite purses.

Or, perhaps you may have noticed your repertoire is a bit bleak. If you’re eager to invest in a new handbag or two without spending top dollar, let our roundup of the best handbags under $300 be your guide this season.

Today’s statement bags are miniature (although not entirely functional, still undeniably charming) and/or adorned with chunky chain straps. For those who prefer more classic styles, subtle crescent-shaped or traditional baguette bags, as well as tried-and-true silhouettes like crossbodys done in rich cognac, are also on-trend yet timeless.

When you’re not brunching or hitting or a party, days spent poolside or at the shore will call for a chic tote to hold all your lounging essentials. Textured options, such as those that are fringed or rope-accented, are sure to earn you compliments as you soak up rays.

Ready to shop? Ahead, the 10 best affordable handbags you can buy for under $300.

Svnx Macrame Beaded Crossbody Bag

Alongside many other 90s-inspired crazes, the fashion crowd is reviving classic pearls this season. Instead of wearing them on your neck or wrist, try slinging them across your body with Svnx’s Macrame Beaded Crossbody Bag. The dainty yet eye-catching mini bag is easy to style from day to night, with just enough room to hold your lipstick and AirPods case.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Street Level Faux Leather Bucket Bag

Street Level’s Faux Leather Bucket Bag proves that the bigger the chain, the better. We also love that you can wear it as both a shoulder bag or crossbody, as it features multiple straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

JW Pei Gabbi Bag

Retailing for just $79, this Hollywood it-bag has been worn by everyone from Emily Ratajowski to Hailey Bieber. Grab JW Pei’s Gabbi Bag, made with vegan leather and a standout ruched handle, in an of-the-moment hue like slime green to brighten up neutral outfits or create a cool color-blocked look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of JW Pei

8 Other Reasons Woven Beaded Bag

Whether you’ll be sipping piña coladas in a tropical destination or enjoying local brunch spots with friends, 8 Other Reasons’ Woven Beaded Bag feels quintessential for summer thanks to its sunny yellow hue and breezy woven rope details.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Charles & Keith Metallic Buckle Crossbody Bag

Just as versatile yet less conventional than classic black, the rich brown hue of Charles & Keith’s Metallic Buckle Crossbody Bag will wear well from season to season. The compact design also functions as two bags in one, complete with a thin leather and thicker, more casual fabric strap — both of which are interchangeable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

By Far Mini Rachel Bag

Although pint-sized, By Far’s Mini Rachel Bag is an instant statement piece featuring vibrant, graffiti-style stripes and hardware accents. Bonus: The designer accessory is on sale now for just under $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Anthropologie Textured Trellis Tote Bag

The basic cotton tote gets a fashion-forward upgrade with Anthropologie’s Textured Trellis Tote Bag, including a geometric fringe pattern and intricately braided straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Vince Camuto Afina Tote

The sleek asymmetrical shape and elegant rope tassel accent on Vince Camuto’s Afina Tote make it seem way more expensive than it actually is.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Erouge Natural Chic Straw Bag

The straw handbag is a summer staple. This elevated, top handle style is a steal at just $14 and looks exceptionally luxe when adorned with a silk scarf.

CREDIT: Courtesy of

Kate Spade S mile Small Shoulder Bag

Equal parts minimalistic and functional, the half moon bag is also returning from the ’90s. Try out the trend with Kate Spade’s Smile Small Shoulder Bag, offering a structured silhouette in undeniably cherry hues like an emerald green and watermelon pink.