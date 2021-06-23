Allyson Felix’s New Line With Athleta Will Help You Work Out Like an Olympian

For the second time, Olympic runner Allyson Felix has teamed up with Athleta on a line of performance-ready gear.

Available today on Athleta.com, the new collection includes eight pieces including shorts, a sports bra, leggings and tops in sizes XXS to 3X. Many of the products use a SuperSonic fabric that holds compression for your best runs and workouts. And they’re super stylish, too, offered in classic black as well as a range of trendy colors like dusty rose and soft violet.

Prices range from $45 to $109.

The decorated track star had great success over the weekend where she competed at the Olympic Trials and qualified for her fifth Olympics. Since making her Olympic debut in 2004, the nine-time Olympic medalist has appeared at every Summer Olympics and will appear at the 2021 games.

Eager to emulate the star athlete’s workout style? We’ve included some of our favorite looks from her new Athleta collection below.

Happy shopping.

Legend Shortie

The Legend Shortie design is inspired by Felix’s favorite race day short style of choice.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Ultimate Legend Bra

Offering medium-impact support, the Ultimate Legend Bra is made to keep you secure as you run, train or perform HIIT workouts. It has removable padding and is available in sizes A to C.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Legend 7/8 Tight

The high-waisted Legend 7/8 Tight features a zip back pocket to hold all of small essentials while you sweat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Legend Graphic Tee

Unlike the rest of the pieces in the collection, the Legend Graphic Tee is made for relaxing post-workout with its oversized fit. The simple tee is made of organic cotton and features the collab’s logo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Run With It Legend Short

The Run With It Legend Short has a small slit up each side for increased mobility. It also includes a built-in short, drawstrings and a zip back pocket.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Ultimate Legend Tank

The Ultimate Legend Tank offers more coverage with its longer style while still keeping you cool. The racerback tank is made with recycled SuperSonic fabric for supportive compression.