The 10 Best Insoles for Work Boots to Provide Relief

Standing all day long on any job is tough, especially if you haven’t built up the stamina to do so yet. It can make or break your entire work day, affecting your mood and energy levels — just ask anyone that has experienced foot pain, back aches or fatigue. Spoiler alert: It’s not fun.

If you fit the category of needing to stand all day on your job, you can thank technology for creating efficient materials for insoles made specifically for work boots that can help make your shoes more comfortable, your feet hurt less and in turn, improve your overall mood. Foot pain can trickle up your leg and affect your lower back, too. The answer to your helping any stubborn back aches that can’t seem to go away might actually be inside your footwear.

While some insoles feature enhanced arch support for those with foot conditions like plantar fasciitis or overpronation, others simply offer an extra layer of under cushioning to fight off fatigue even if you don’t have an underlying foot condition. Plus, these over-the-counter shoe inserts are a fraction of the cost of custom insoles (which can run as high as $400).

These insoles we’re talking about come in a range of sizes, although some require you to trim them to fit your individual footwear style. It’s an easy process that can turn your work days into an activity to look forward to. Not to mention, they extend the life of your existing footwear.

Work boots are especially stiff and can wreak havoc on the feet and bodily alignment when you’re twisting, turning and lifting in them all day long. Not to mention, most work boots are hitting the pavement all day long in the blazing sun. While some boots claim to have special footbeds built in, an orthotic shoe insert selected according to your foot type is a total game-changer.

Ahead, shop the best insoles for work boots to add to to your daily routine. They’re highly-reviewed by customers and made by top work boot and insole brands such as Timberland, Carhartt and Dr. Scholl’s. We break down the technology in each, so you can find a pair that best fits your feet, boots and lifestyle. You can thank us later.

Timberland Pro Anti-Fatigue Insole

With over 10,000 four- and five-star reviews on Amazon, customers love these anatomically contoured insoles for work boots. They include the brand’s signature Anti-Fatigue technology for both shock absorption and energy return and are made of a lightweight, sweat-wicking technology to keep your feet cool and dry. While they can be cut for a custom fit, they do take up room in your work boot, so consider going a half size up with your initial boot if you plan to use these.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Walk Hero Insoles

These insoles are designed with enhanced arch support and a deep heel to help correct overpronation, a common symptom of having flat feet. They also offer pain relief from plantar fasciitis and bunions with a deep heel cup and cushioned yet stable full footbed. Among over 38,000 glowing reviews, many customers note these are pretty low-profile for the amount of support they offer — so you can likely use these in your existing boots without having to size up in a pair. Keep in mind any supportive shoe insert for stabilization typically requires a break-in period, so expect these to get more comfortable as you wear them.

CREDIT: Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Work Gel Insoles

Probably the most popular drugstore brand for shoe inserts, Dr. Scholl’s offers a gel work insole that doesn’t disappoint. It features massaging gel technology for both shock absorption and comfort, along with reinforced arch support for foot stabilization. The extra cushioning at the ball of the foot is designed to bring instant comfort to the area. Plus, the style comes with cooling vents to keep toes dry.

CREDIT: Amazon

Superfeet Green Premium U-Insole

Superfeet is a leader in the world of shoe inserts, and its Green premium U-insoles are a consistent best-seller. They’re made from a breathable material that provides a stable heel placement and neutral to high arch support to enhance comfort and encourage proper alignment. Consumers that use this product rave about how their posture and pain drastically improved after adding these insoles into their everyday shoes. The only downside to these is that they may take up quite a bit of room inside work boots, however their thick build is ideal for promoting lower body alignment in wearers who need ultimate support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Keen Utility Men’s K-20 Insole

It’s pretty ideal when a shoe insert is made to perfectly fit inside your work boot. That’s the case with the Keen Men’s K-20 insole. If you don’t own a pair of Keen boots, they can also be trimmed to fit any other brand’s styles. And the technology in these is among the best in the work boot world. They have a thick premium cushion for ultimate shock absorption to reduce stress on the knees during any type of movement. You get a high rebound foam along with a deep heel cup for stability. They’re great for neutral arches to support the body’s natural alignment. Plus, they feature anti-odor technology, so when you take these babies off after a long day, you won’t be embarrassed of the stench that follows.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Spenco Polysorb Heavy Duty Maximum Comfort Insoles

A heavy-duty work boot requires a heavy-duty shoe insert. Spenco’s Polysorb style brings the most to your rugged everyday boot. Pressure on the forefoot is drastically reduced thanks to a thick, foamy crashpad. You’ll get another pad along the heel, which distributes the weight evenly to eliminate fatigue and provide an energy response. They’re great for people with low to neutral arches and are ideal for standing on hard surfaces like concrete all day long.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Form Premium Insoles Maximum Support

According to near-perfect Amazon reviews, there’s no question the Form Premium insoles will make any work boots far more comfortable. They provide an extra-thick cushioning for reduced joint and muscle fatigue for hours. Although still far less expensive than custom orthotics, they fall on the pricier side because of their firm and foamy supportive footbed. The best part about these, though, is that over time, they become custom to your foot’s natural shape while providing support where it’s needed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Carhartt Insite Technology Footbed

Carhartt is THE brand name in the work boot world, which means its insoles for work boots are pretty great, too. Carhartt analyzed over 100,000 3D foot scans to create a unique ratio of patented flexible, comfortable and durable materials in its design. Made for performance over support, the insoles offer grip and impact protection along with a comfortable and supportive footbed. They’re made from AX suede, which locks the foot in place to prevent foot-related injuries related to slipping. Overall, they’re built to encourage great agility while offering compression, standard support and foamy comfort..

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Wing Heritage Comfort Force Footbed

Last but not least is an insole from another household name in the world of work boots. We love them because they fit perfectly inside most Red Wing boot, but work hard (just like you) is any brand of boots you slip them into. Like Carhartt, they’re also made for enhanced performance with an anti-slip grip. Most notably, however, they include a high-quality, durable foam that’s made to provide extreme impact protection from every angle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

