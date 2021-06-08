×
25 of the Best High Heels To Kick Off Your Post-Pandemic Wardrobe

By Shannon Adducci
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jason Jean

Let the good times roll. Or maybe let them “click-clack”.

As the U.S. continues to open up after the pandemic, many are looking to fashion to celebrate, and plenty of fashion lovers and insiders alike are speculating that 2021 and the years that follow it will become something of a “Roaring Twenties, Part 2.” Even in the depths of challenging times earlier in the year, designers such as Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Jonathan Anderson presented fall ’21 collections that hinted at a more opulent kind of look than the sweatpants and loungewear we’ve grown accustomed to at home.

The reinvigoration of over-the-top fashion is also likely to bring back a category of shoes that has been missing from most peoples’ wardrobes over the past year: the celebratory high heel. While there are some who never stopped wearing the shoes during the pandemic (just ask Amina Muaddi), for many, the lack of weddings, charity events or just nights out at bars or restaurants left few reasons to break out any teetering footwear. Some even welcomed the reprieve, delving wholeheartedly into comfort shoes and the “ugly” sandal trend that is still going strong this season.

From designers to consumers and everyone in between, the consensus now is that the high heel’s return is certain — and already happening. To celebrate a return to festive footwear, FN has compiled the very best high heels to buy now, from kitten heels to stilettos, big deals to big splurges, divided by theme. Pick a pair.

The Cinderella shoes

These are the heels of your dreams. Colorful, romantic, maybe crystal-studded, mesh-encased or delicately embroidered (or all of the above), these shoes just might make your dreams come true.

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: René Caovilla embellished wraparound sandals $1,190
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD
Buy: Amina Muaddi Lupita crystal suede slipper $1,115
Buy it

 

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, christian louboutin, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
Buy: Christian Louboutin Degrastrassita crystal embellished pump $1,895
Buy it

 

 

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, aquazzura, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Aquazzura Tequila sandal $1,350
Buy it

 

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, gianvito rossi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Gianvito Rossi California leather sandal $895
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of ModeSens
Buy: Mach & Mach crystal bow pump $1,305
Buy it

The status symbols

From the Amina Muaddi Gilda to the latest Bottega “It” shoe, fashionistas everywhere will recognize these kicks.

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amina Muaddi
Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda heel $940
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
Buy: Bottega Veneta studded sandal $1,150
Buy it

 

the attico, attico heels, shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense
Buy: The Attico Devon mule $656
Buy it

The quirky statement heels

Fashion — and walking in heels — is a little bit like exercise: you should stretch first, and start small. But once you’ve graduated from kitten heel slides and basic strappy sandals, try these heels with a little something extra.

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, tiannia barnes, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tiannia Barnes
Buy: Tiannia Barnes Misty sandal $490
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, loeffler randall, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

 

Buy: Loeffler Randall Savannah ruffle heel $395
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, paris texas, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of FArfetch
Buy: Paris Texas Malena platform $570 $400
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, keeyahri, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keeyahri
Buy: Keeyahri Jenine pump $955
Buy it

The wedding appropriate ones

If the state of wedding planning now is any indication, you will likely be attending a wedding this summer. These heels will pair nicely with most formal getups.

manolo blahnik, manolo blahnik heels, high heels, best high heels, shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

 

Buy: Manolo Blahnik Raminu crystal sandal $1,145
Buy it

 

Buy: Jessica Rich Drip sandal $215
Buy it
jennifer chamandi, high heels, shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: Jennifer Chamandi Tomaso slingback $660
Buy it

The red carpet worthy

Maybe you have a long-overdue gala that calls for a formal gown and stiletto. Or maybe you just want to make like Blake Lively or Kerry Washington and and wear some over-the-top red bottoms on a random night out. These are the heels to strut and pose in.

jimmy choo, jimmy choo heels, best high heels to buy now, high heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of JImmy Choo
Buy: Jimmy Choo Aveline grosgrain sandal $975
Buy it
giannico, high heels, high heels to buy now, best high heels, shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Giannico Eve embellished sandal $915 $640
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, black owned everything, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Owned Everything
Buy: Teri Soudan Cheryl sandal $498 $325
Buy it

The day-to-night

If you haven’t been in high heels over the past year, you might want to start small, with wear-with-everything low block heel that can also transition from day to night.

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, chinese laundry, nordstrom, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Chinese Laundry Yanna sandal $70 $60
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, titi adesa, chinese laundry, nordstrom, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Titi Adesa
Buy: Titi Adesa Dídì pump $700
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, jeffrey campbell, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jeffrey Campbell
Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Jamm-3 slide $50
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, by far, by far shoes, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far
Buy: By Far Nayla sandal $440 $264
Buy it
shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, sam edelman, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman
Buy: Sam Edelman Jamila strappy sandal $130 $70
Buy it

 

shoes, heels, high heels, shop high heels, amina muaddi, high heels to wear now, high heels are back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Rejina Pyo Cleo sandal $470
Buy it
