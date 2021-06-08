25 of the Best High Heels To Kick Off Your Post-Pandemic Wardrobe

Let the good times roll. Or maybe let them “click-clack”.

As the U.S. continues to open up after the pandemic, many are looking to fashion to celebrate, and plenty of fashion lovers and insiders alike are speculating that 2021 and the years that follow it will become something of a “Roaring Twenties, Part 2.” Even in the depths of challenging times earlier in the year, designers such as Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Jonathan Anderson presented fall ’21 collections that hinted at a more opulent kind of look than the sweatpants and loungewear we’ve grown accustomed to at home.

The reinvigoration of over-the-top fashion is also likely to bring back a category of shoes that has been missing from most peoples’ wardrobes over the past year: the celebratory high heel. While there are some who never stopped wearing the shoes during the pandemic (just ask Amina Muaddi), for many, the lack of weddings, charity events or just nights out at bars or restaurants left few reasons to break out any teetering footwear. Some even welcomed the reprieve, delving wholeheartedly into comfort shoes and the “ugly” sandal trend that is still going strong this season.

From designers to consumers and everyone in between, the consensus now is that the high heel’s return is certain — and already happening. To celebrate a return to festive footwear, FN has compiled the very best high heels to buy now, from kitten heels to stilettos, big deals to big splurges, divided by theme. Pick a pair.

The Cinderella shoes

These are the heels of your dreams. Colorful, romantic, maybe crystal-studded, mesh-encased or delicately embroidered (or all of the above), these shoes just might make your dreams come true.

The status symbols

From the Amina Muaddi Gilda to the latest Bottega “It” shoe, fashionistas everywhere will recognize these kicks.

The quirky statement heels

Fashion — and walking in heels — is a little bit like exercise: you should stretch first, and start small. But once you’ve graduated from kitten heel slides and basic strappy sandals, try these heels with a little something extra.

The wedding appropriate ones

If the state of wedding planning now is any indication, you will likely be attending a wedding this summer. These heels will pair nicely with most formal getups.

The red carpet worthy

Maybe you have a long-overdue gala that calls for a formal gown and stiletto. Or maybe you just want to make like Blake Lively or Kerry Washington and and wear some over-the-top red bottoms on a random night out. These are the heels to strut and pose in.

The day-to-night

If you haven’t been in high heels over the past year, you might want to start small, with wear-with-everything low block heel that can also transition from day to night.

