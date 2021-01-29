Darn Tough Is Making Socks Inspired by Bernie Sanders’ Mittens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Darn Tough is teaming up with the school teacher who knitted Bernie Sanders’ now-iconic mittens.

The sock company, which produces merino wool socks out of a factory in Northfield, Vt., told local station WCAX Channel 3 News that the new style will closely resemble the mittens made by Jen Ellis, the Essex Junction school teacher who originally knitted the senator’s pair. Dubbed the “Jenerosity sock,” the silhouette is expected to become available today on Darntough.com as part of a pre-sale.

Darn Tough said that Ellis contacted the brand after she received an overwhelming amount of orders for the mittens following President Joe Biden’s inauguration. “She reached out to us to see if we can work together and partner and do more good with it, the platform that she has right now,” Kaplan told WCAX.

So far, the sale of Ellis’ mittens have raised almost $2 million for local food banks in Vermont, including Meals on Wheels. Darn Tough has not yet confirmed yet if a portion of the proceeds from the sock will go to charity.

While you can’t get your hands on the socks inspired by Bernie’s mittens just yet, you can shop other cozy pairs from the brand online. The durable sock comes in numerous styles, available for men, women and children. In addition to on their site, the brand also has socks available on Amazon.

Darn Tough socks are made from merino wool, which is soft, breathable and naturally-temperature-regulating. Not only are the offerings designed to be comfortable, but they’re better for the environment, too. In 2019, the brand made a commitment to support the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), which has strict guidelines to protect animal welfare and adheres to sustainable farm and land management practices while maintaining accountability.

The sock company makes a range of socks in varying styles, including a classic crew sock that is perfect for any occasion.

In addition to neutral socks, Darn Tough also makes novelty pairs featuring funky patterns and cuddly animals.

Among the highest-rated sock from the brand on Amazon is its Micro Crew Midweight Sock with Cushion. The sock has earned 4.8 stars out of 5 and has over 1,600 reviews.