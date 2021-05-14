Bombas’ New Pride Collection Celebrates Love, Creativity and Intersectionality

Bombas is kicking off Pride Month celebrations early with a meaningful collection of new apparel.

The brand’s 2021 Pride collection launched today and honors the diverse experiences, stories and intersectionalities within the LGBTQ+ community. Available at Bombas.com with a price range of $12 to $124, the capsule features everything from signature socks to symbolic T-shirts, tote bags and even underwear.

Best known for its unique and ultra-comfortable socks, one of the highlights of the collection is a slew of rainbow footwear. In one set, the brand pulled inspiration from the inclusivity of Daniel Quasar’s (xe/they) Progress Pride flag; you can find the design incorporated into a pair of socks and a limited-edition tote.

“One of the main reasons was the kind and warm response I received from Bombas while working with me,” explained Quasar. “I personally felt like their work with the LGBTQ community was genuine and giving, and so when the opportunity rose for me to hop in, I felt it was a perfect fit for my work.”

Bombas also collaborated with artist Ohni Lisle (she/her) in a screen-printed design that can be found on select Bombas Pride tees.

“I feel like there’s a vibrational aspect to Pride, like being publicly unashamed of existing is a very wiggly and exciting feeling,” said Lisle of the collection. “And we get to all come together and hum like a hive of bees and vibrate together that feeling. Unintentional Bombas ref! So I have that energy in the shirt.”

” Inspired by the colors of the various flags — rainbow, bisexual, lesbian, transgender and progressive — within the LGBTQ+ community, Bombas wants individuals to see themselves reflected and represented within this collection. Each pair of socks, underwear and t-shirts serve as a reminder to celebrate what makes you you and to be your most authentic, comfortable self every day,” added the brand in a press release.

Keeping with its main mission of “One Purchased=One Donated,” the brand will be donating a specially-designed item to those in need within the LGTBQ+ community. To do so, Bombas will work with Casa Ruby, Mozaic and the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.