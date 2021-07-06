The 12 Best No-Show Socks for Women That Won’t Slip Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not uncommon for feet to turn into a sweaty, smelly mess inside a pair of leather pumps, flats or loafers, especially during the heat of summer. Thankfully, however, no-show socks provide a quick solution. Not only are they invisible inside closed toed shoes (including sneakers, if you want to avoid the look of your socks peeking through), but they’ll also help absorb foot moisture and minimize the chances of blisters from forming.

When shopping for no-show socks, you’ll want to look for lightweight styles that won’t feel too bulky inside shoes. They should also include silicone grips and elasticized hemlines to prevent slippage. While styles made or cotton and/or polyester are both breathable, the latter material is better at wicking away moisture — which is particularly handy if you plan to work out in them. Whether you’re in the market for a performance or everyday pair of no-show socks, it’s always a good idea to look for options with seamless toe designs to prevent chafing.

Taking all this into account, we compiled 12 of the best no-show socks for women to shop. These styles come courtesy of popular brands like Adidas, Lululemon and Happy Socks and have reviews from many satisfied customers. Keep scrolling to choose one.

1. Under Armour Essential No Show Socks Under Armour’s ankle socks are offered in a variety of solid colors, including versatile hues like black and white. Pros: They come as a pack of six pairs and feature embedded arch support, as well as anti-odor technology. Cons: These socks are not intended to be worn with lower-cut flats or pumps. Buy: Under Armour Essential No Show… $17.00 buy it

2. Eedor 3-Pack Thin No-Show Socks These socks come in packs of three pairs each and are available in neutral colorways, such as white, grey, and black. T Pros: hey are made with cotton and spandex and feature silicone rubber grips on the soles to prevent the socks from sliding inside shoes. Cons: These socks are best suited for loafers and other shoes that provide more foot coverage. Buy: Eedor 3-Pack Thin No-Show Socks $8.95 buy it

3. Thirty 48 No Show Socks These socks have a super low cut silhouette to easily pair with flats and heels with a low vamp. Pros: They come as pack of 6 and in various two-tone colorways. They feature silicone grips on the heels and contrasting color elastic cuffs at the opening of the socks. Cons: These socks tend to run on the smaller side. Buy: Thirty 48 No Show Socks $17.98 buy it

4. Ordenado 9 Pairs No-Show Socks These neutral-hued cotton socks come in packs of three, six or nine pairs and are available in white, black, and gray colors. They also feature an elastic band at the sock opening to keep the socks in place. Pros: Double silicone rubber grips at the heel prevent them from falling down inside shoes. Cons: These socks are not suited for the dryer, so make sure to leave time for them to air dry after washing. Buy: Ordenado 9 Pairs No-Show Socks $11.19 buy it

5. Adidas Super No-Show 6-Pair Socks Made with 97% polyester, these low rise socks are designed to be super lightweight and moisture-wicking. Pros: These socks work well with any sneaker silhouette or boot. Cons: They tend to run on the smaller side. Buy: Adidas Super No-Show 6-Pair Socks $20.00 buy it

6. Qing Ultra Low-Cut No Show Socks These socks come in packs of four or six ultra low-cut socks and are designed to work almost like a shoe liner to create a barrier between the shoe and your foot. They are available in all black, or black along with grey and pink, and are crafted from an 80% cotton blend. Pros: The sock material allows your foot to breathe, and the elastic heel is designed to ensure that the sock does not slip off your foot. The super low rise makes these socks highly versatile and pairs well with sneakers, loafers, boots, and even ballet flats, too. Cons: These socks might not work as well with ballet flats if you have very small feet. Buy: Qing Ultra Low-Cut No Show Socks $12.99 buy it