Head Back to School in Style With These Sleek and Comfortable Reebok Sneakers

As a new school year approaches, it’s best to tackle the season in style. And there’s no better way to do so than in a sharp pair of Reebok sneakers.

In addition to offering a casual-chic look to any outfit, they’re also built for ultimate comfort, support and durability. A combination of eye-catching colorways and innovative features like textured soles and technical foam cushioning make them some of the world’s most popular sneaker models to date.

To help you find the perfect silhouette, we gathered the top Reebok sneakers for you to shop for the back-to-school season. Whether you’re looking for a sporty pair that can be worn from the classroom to the great outdoors or a trendy lifestyle shoe, there’s an option here for you. Best of all, most pairs come in both men’s and women’s sizes — ensuring that everyone can have a stylish and strong start to the new school year.

Club C 85 Vintage

These ‘80s-inspired Club C 85 sneakers will add instant retro vibes to any ensemble. The unisex pair features crisp cream leather uppers, plus green logo accents for a subtle pop of color. With a cushioned EVA midsole, they’re also lightweight and comfortable — making them ideal for daylong wear in and out of the classroom.

To Buy: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes, $80.

Classic Nylon Shoes

Another staple look from Reebok’s Classics collection, this sporty pair features suede and nylon uppers with contrast side stripes for a decidedly retro look. A padded sockliner and EVA midsole also ensure feet stay supported from the first to final bell of the day. Nab them in a black, white and navy colorways.

To Buy: Reebok Men’s Classic Nylon Shoes, $65.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Classic Nylon Shoes, $65.

Workout Plus Shoes

A signature H-strap on the midfoot of these sneakers make them great for keeping feet secure during PE class or any gym workout. They’ll also keep you light on your feet, complete with a low-cut vamp for freedom of movement, shock-absorbing EVA midsole and durable gum rubber outsole.

To Buy: Reebok Workout Plus Shoes, $80.

Question Low Basketball Shoes

The iconic 1996 model from Allen Iversion is perfect for anyone looking to impress with their campus style. Featuring a leather upper with a full translucent outsole and soft Hexalite hexagonal cushioning, the shoe remains remains a court and street style favorite. You can even nab it in its cleanest colorway yet: a nearly all-white silhouette with a subtle tinge of blue underfoot.

To Buy: Reebok Question Low Basketball Shoes, $120.

Women’s Club C 85 Model Vintage

These sleek, retro-inspired sneakers boast smooth leather uppers in a sharp white palette. Tongues with vintage logos and green and red accents add a touch of throwback style. And thanks to the shoe’s thick rubber outsoles, the look is also durable and stabilizing.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Club C 85 Model Vintage, $75.

Energen Plus Running Shoes

Complete with a sturdy rubber outsole and plush FuelFoam midsole, Reebok’s Energen Plus shoes are sure to keep you supported while walking the halls or hitting the track. They also feature breathable mesh uppers and a bold multicolored outsole designed to celebrate nature’s beauty.

To Buy: Reebok Men’s Energen Plus Running Shoes, $65.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Energen Plus Running Shoes, $65.

Energylux 3

These sharp Energylux 3 sneakers are supportive and lightweight with a FuelFoam midsole and rubber outsole. An added MemoryTech sockliner ensures you’ll be comfortable.

To Buy: Reebok Men’s Energylux 3, $50.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Energylux 3, $50.

Nano X Shoes

Revamped for the Nano style’s 10th anniversary, these Nano X sneakers feature the brand’s signature Flexweave woven uppers and foam collars for breathability during your workout. A molded midsole, firm EVA foam cushioning and textured outsole add to the style’s comfort.

To Buy: Reebok Men’s Nano X, $130.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Nano X, $130.

Classic Leather Shoes

As their name suggests, these shoes are instant wardrobe classics. A hallmark style since the ‘80s, the Classic Leather sneakers offer a sleek white leather upper detailed with archive logos. Underfoot, EVA midsoles boost support.

To Buy: Reebok Men’s Classic Leather, $75.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Classic Leather, $75.

ZigWild Trail 6 Shoes

Featuring a suede, leather and textile upper, these ‘90s-inspired ZigWild Trail 6 sneakers are a durable look you can take from the weekday to weekend trips outdoors. The style’s zig-zag-shaped rubber outsole also provides maximum wear and an easy way to disperse energy while you’re hiking.

To Buy: Reebok Men’s ZigWild Trail 6, $100.

To Buy: Reebok Women’s ZigWild Trail 6, $100.