Reebok and Jelly Belly Have Teamed up on the Sweetest Line of Sneakers

If you need your shoes with a side of sweetness, look no further than the Reebok x Jelly Belly collaboration that’s coming your way.

Featuring bright hues that pay tribute to Jelly Belly flavors, the line includes bold takes on four classic Reebok models: the Instapump Fury, Club C Legacy, Classic Leather Legacy and the Club C Revenge. Styles will be available for men women, kids and toddlers and retail between $50 and $200.

This isn’t the first time, however, that the iconic sneaker brand has worked on a candy-inspired collection. In April, Reebok partnered with Hasbro to debut a Candy Land-themed line, which was also filled with vibrant, nostalgic hues.

The Reebok x Jelly Belly line will drop Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. ET on Reebok.com. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite looks from the new collection below, and mark your calendars for the launch.

Jelly Belly Classic Leather Legacy Shoes

This classic style features colors reminiscent of licorice and Tutti-Frutti and a unique ombré fade.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Jelly Belly Instapump Fury Shoes Make a statement with the Jelly Belly Instapump Fury silhouette, which features chunky Hexalite hexagonal cushioning and a colorful outsole. The hues on this shoe are inspired by Jelly Belly’s Berry Blue, plum and sour cherry flavors.

Jelly Belly Club C Revenge Men’s Shoes

This '90s-style favorite features pops of colors drawn from Cotton Candy and Island Punch Jelly Belly flavors. They're set atop a chalk leather upper for a fun-yet-sophisticated look.

Jelly Belly Club C Legacy Shoes

It almost looks as if all the Jelly Belly colors have melted together atop these classic Reebok trainers. The colors are laid over a chalk background, so while the sneakers are still bright, they’re easier to pair with outfits. They also feature a textile upper that’s sourced from sugarcane, making these truly sweet.