5 Bestselling Reebok Sneakers to Gift This Holiday Season

Reebok is known for offering some of the most classic sneakers for everyday wear, which makes them the perfect gift idea for anyone on your holiday shopping list.

Scrolling through the brand’s dedicated webpage of best-sellers almost feels like viewing a slideshow of old friends. Perhaps the best aspect of Reebok shoes is that they add a cozy-chic flair to any outfit. In addition to vibrant colorways and fun collaborations, Reebok also has so many great white sneaker options you can always count on to elevate any look.

For example, there’s the Club C 85 model, a vintage silhouette that has remained a true style icon since debuting in 1985. This shoe now has lots of variations, including collaborative versions like the exclusive Eames x Reebok Club C that was only available to friends and family members of the two entities. Also beloved by many other celebrities, it’s not hard to understand why the shoe has maintained its bestseller status.

Reebok has also released tons of shoes throughout the years that have completely redefined trends. This is largely due to the impact the brand has had on the sports world. From collaborations with tennis stars to top runners and basketball players, the label has managed to transform the styles of multiple athletic categories. That said, it’s not only athletes who love the shoes. Various Reebok sneakers have been endorsed by A-listers like Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay Z and more.

As the brand heads into 2022, we have no doubt Reebok will continue its popularity by expanding on universally-loved classics and introducing new favorites.

Whether you need a sneaker for yourself or someone on your list who’s always been hard to shop for, the combination of nostalgia and style make these Reebok bestsellers a perfect option. The brand’s site is even promising that orders with expedited shipping will arrive by Christmas Day.

Below, we’ve rounded up our six favorite bestselling Reebok sneakers to shop this season. So, go ahead and treat yourself and your loved ones.

Reebok Women’s Club C 85 Model Vintage Shoes

These Club C 85s are as cozy as they are iconic. They also feature a baby blue logo, which is a fun alternative to the traditional green detailing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Men’s Classic Leather Shoes

You can’t go wrong with these Classic Leather shoes for the man in your life that’s hard to shop for. They have lots of cushioning and a soft leather upper that will keep him comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Workout Plus Shoes The low-cut Workout Plus shoe offers supple full-grain leather on the upper with a stylish rubber outsole. The slightly wide-set style will bring more character to any ensemble. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok Buy: Workout Plus Shoes $80 Buy it

Reebok Men’s Nano X Shoes

This stylish classic is celebrating its 10th anniversary. This recent model in the Nano series features a woven textile upper that’s super soft and supportive, as well as a lightweight cushioning that has made it a hit in the training community.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Nano X1 Women’s Training Shoes

Reebok’s classic Nano X1 for women is available in 16 different colors, so you can choose the style that’s best suited to you. It’s the perfect training shoe with its flexible upper, responsive forefoot and speed chassis that provides lots of support.