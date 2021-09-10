The Best Nike Sneakers You Can Buy for Under $100

Now that we’re returning to the office, socializing with friends outdoors and generally living a much more active lifestyle than the days of quarantine, it’s a really good time to upgrade your footwear arsenal with the most comfortable sneakers. And Nike sneakers are good for truly every situation in which you might need a sneaker. That includes high-energy activities like running, walking and lifting, as well as more passive activities that require shoes — aka just about everything else.

And everyday sneakers are made even better when they’re not too pricey. Nike, in particular, has a ton of great options that come in under $100 — so you can replace your beat-up shoes with a fresh new pair without having to break the bank.

Some of our favorite Nikes at this price point include one of the best Nike sneakers of all time, the Air Force 1s, and some other low-top sneakers that work well for everyday wear. Renew Rides are good for running, Downshifters are good for walking, and MC Trainers are good for cross-training at the gym.

These silhouettes are available in a range of colors, too. We love a minimal white sneaker for work and weekends because they go with just about anything. There are also options done in solid black, grays and neutral bases with pops of color accented.

Whatever your style, there’s a Nike sneaker (or two) out there for it. Here are the 9 best Nike sneakers you can buy for under $100.

Nike Court Legacy

Nike’s Court Legacy has a low profile and feels super lightweight. It’s inspired by tennis sneakers but is made to be a lifestyle shoe, and is one of the best shoes to wear with jeans and a T-shirt or sweater as we head outdoors during the fall months.

Nike Blazer Low ’77

Blazer Lows are one of the best sneakers under $100 that you can have in your wardrobe. You can wear them with jeans, chinos or even a suit, making the re-entry into society post-quarantine a little more comfortable with a cool, understated edge. We’d recommend always having a pair in rotation.

Nike Renew Ride 2

A pair of $75 running sneakers is a great addition to any wardrobe, whether you wear the style to run or just to walk. Nike’s Renew Ride 2 has a thick foam midsole for good support and super comfy heel for a soft, secure feel all day.

Nike Air Max Excee

Nike’s Air Max Excee contains the brand’s beloved Air Max tech for airy, bouncy support. The shape of the shoe is similar to the OG Air Max 95 silhouette but has updated details. The white upper includes leather and mesh overlays in blue and gray, so the design looks cool without feeling busy.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Air Force 1s are another under-$100 wardrobe staple that work for any style and situation you put them in. Complete with a signature clean leather upper and basketball-inspired perforations at the toe, the sleek look is perfect to wear to the office, for running errands and everywhere in between.

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge

Now that gyms are open again and we can enjoy the benefits of them, SuperRep Surges are a great sneaker to have in your arsenal for all cross-training activities. They have responsive cushioning, an arc at the rear of the shoe to keep feet locked in and a rower clip at the heel if the cardio portion of your workout is on an erg.

Nike Winflo 8

Reliably supportive and breathable, Winflos are one of the best running sneakers you can buy for under $100. There’s a Zoom Air unit in the front of the foot for support that really comes in clutch after the first few warm up miles.

Nike Downshifter 11

If you prefer a more flexible sneaker, the Downshifters 11s are it. They’re super lightweight and really feel like they move with your foot instead of sticking to the ground. There’s a bit of extra cushioning around the midfoot to keep your feet feeling good after hours of wear — from the gym to post-workout brunch with friends.

Nike MC Trainer

Training sneakers can be pricey due to all their technical features. But if you just need a basic option, Nike’s MC Trainers hit that under-$100 range with all the support you need and no extras. The lateral stability makes them great for lifting and side-to-side movement.