Get Peace of Mind When Buying Yeezys Thanks to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee

As the sneaker resale market continues to boom with high-value and limited-edition product, counterfeit kicks have become increasingly more common. But thanks to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee, you can rest assured you’re purchasing a genuine model.

In addition to applying to Jordan sneakers priced at $100 and over, the program is currently being used to verify Yeezy styles of the same price points. Here’s how it works: The silhouettes are meticulously inspected by a team of third-party authenticators, who verify everything from the sizing labels to the soles, stitching, logos and more. Authenticators also confirm that the sneakers are consistent with the seller’s listing description, so you’ll get exactly what you ordered.

Once a pair is verified, it will include an NFC-enabled tag, which can be scanned using your smartphone or tablet to electronically view details of the pair’s authentication. According to ebay.com, this tag also helps you re-list sneakers in the future, if you so desire.

What’s more, a blue check mark will appear on all listings that are covered by eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee.

And to top it all off, shoppers don’t even have to pay extra for the service. For a limited time, eBay is covering the cost of the authentication. Verified pairs will be sent directly from the authenticator to the buyer via free three-day shipping. Plus, sneakers priced at $750 or over will have signature-required delivery, so they’ll never be left unattended at your doorstep if you aren’t at home to acquire them.

The company does plan to extend its program to all collectible sneakers priced at $100 and over this year. In the meantime, there are plenty of verified Yeezy sneakers you can purchase on the platform — including the coveted Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra and the 700 V3 in Clay Brown.

Below, shop 10 standout Adidas Yeezy styles marked with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 Calcite Glow

Similar to the first Yeezy Boost 380 release, the Calcite colorway features a white and gray Primeknit upper, with the addition of a translucent, glow-in-the-dark sole. The sock-like collar also offers a locked-in feel.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeezreel Non-Reflective

Make a statement in this 2019 version of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, done in a high-visibility green with bright rope laces and red stitching on the heel tab. Underfoot, a tubular rubber sole and full-length Boost technology elevate comfort.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black

Unlike traditional black-colored styles in the Yeezy lineup, this one offers a rugged, faded finish. The chunky sole also gives it an edge.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra

Arguably one of the most popular Yeezy silhouettes ever released, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra features a black and white Primeknit upper with red SPLY 350 branding and Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas OG

This 80s-inspired look boasts a low-profile silhouette and off-white leather upper that will match with many outfits.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 – Grey/White/Cor e Black

Another popular chunky sneaker, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner features a mesh, suede and leather upper with vibrant pops of color.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Bred 2017

Red SPLY 350 branding offsets this all-black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 for an eye-catching look. It also features crimson stitching at the heel as well as a semi-translucent rubber sole to elevate style and comfort.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Chocolate 2016

This model first appeared in Kanye’s Season 2 collection at New York Fashion Week in 2016, and was released to the public a month later. Complete with a light brown nubuck upper, elasticized strap and glow-in-the-dark gum sole, the sought-after style now resells for upwards of $900.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White

Rock the all-white look with this monochromatic version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Clay Brown 2020

The latest version of the Adidas Yeezy 700, the V3 maintains signature design elements of its predecessors like a mesh and caged upper, but swaps a classic Boost midsole for updated cushioning technology.