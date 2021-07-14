Hands Down, These Translucent Chuck Taylors Are the Coolest Shoes of the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As far as footwear trends go, translucency is one of the biggest sweeping the industry right now. And when it comes to sneakers, there’s no brand doing the look quite like Converse.

The newest Chuck Taylors all have clear soles, with black or white canvas uppers and monochromatic or printed laces. Given the familiarity and classic look of Chuck Taylors, these modern renditions of the style are more inviting than intimidating. And whether you prefer a pop of color or more versatile clear style, there’s a range of translucent Chuck Taylors — including high-top and low-top versions — to add to your lineup.

Converse has been a driving force in the sneaker world for decades. Complete with a signature capped toe, the label’s simple styles were frequented by athletes in 1950’s and are now street style favorites among every everyday shoppers and celebrities.

Ready to get in on the trend? Shop Converse Chuck Taylor translucent sneakers below.

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi

Translucent toe caps and sidewalls add an edgy element to this otherwise standard Chuck Taylor All Star Hi sneaker. The pair’s high-top uppers are constructed from durable canvas, and their rubber outsoles are textured as well — providing flexibility, structure and balance with every step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

Chuck Taylor All Star CX

Possibly the most recognizable Chuck Taylor style, the classic All Star features the brand’s signature star-accented circular patch. The All Star CX sneakers get an added boost from a foam phylon midsole, which adds comfort and support. Its signature canvas uppers were also redesigned with added stretch, so they move with you. The shoe is amplified by a clear, deep orange-colored sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star CX Low Top

A low-top version of the All Star CX, these feature the same padded midsole and orange-colored outsole as the high-top, but are more lightweight.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Hybrid Function Chuck Taylor All Star CX

These Hybrid Function All Star CXs come with more than just Converse’s signature design elements. They’re also equipped with CX foam sockliners, amplifying their comfort to surround your feet. With sharp black uppers and deep navy accents and soles, these will add a sleek and futuristic statement to any ensemble.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

