The 18 Best Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Slip-on sneakers are the type of shoe that defy style boundaries. Any type of fashion preference, from the truly functional to the downright chic, can work with a slip-on sneaker. That’s because the shoe is a simple silhouette —universal, even — made special by its materials, structures, and details. It is all about finding the right slip-on for your own style.

Shoes that are easy to get on and off are especially good for leaving near the door when you need to go on a quick errand—a standby for activities a slip-on sneaker thrives in. But that’s not all slip-on sneakers are good for. Change up the materials and construction, and you can get pairs that work with nearly anything.

Similar to clothes, the casual-to-formal scale of women’s slip-on sneakers largely depends on the materials used and shoe construction. Any shoe that is made of a notably stretchy material is going to feel the most casual, followed by a style made with canvas. Meanwhile, a trendy leather shoe will be one of the dressier options (and when complete with cushioning, makes a super comfortable dress shoe, too).

What to look for in comfortable slip-on sneakers

Slip-on sneakers are a great shoe for those who have been accustomed to wearing socks and or slippers for the past year and a half. According to Dr. Miguel Cunha, surgical podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City, walking barefoot can often place excess stress on your feet (which can in turn lead to collapsed arches) and your entire body. That’s why it’s important that you put something between your foot and the floor, like slippers, for at least part of the day, to ensure your gait stays neutral and no muscles are getting overworked when they don’t need to.

For a slipper-like feel you can enjoy every day, look for one of the best slip-on women’s sneakers that go heavy on soft materials and a comfy feel. They have a sole that can take on the outside world (whether for travel, work or running errands), but maintain the comfort of the inside one. If you do your shopping right, your slip-on sneaker can also be one of the most comfortable sneakers you own.

“Wearing shoes that support your arch prevent the foot from collapsing and plantar fascia from stretching like a bowstring away from the heel bone, which can cause pain and swelling” says Dr. Cunha. If you have certain foot ailments, such as bunions, plantar fasciitis or flat feet, wearing supportive sneakers — such as the best walking shoes for plantar fasciitis — is especially important. And, for people who need ankle support, pairs with a wide, stable base and deep heel cup are best at stabilizing the foot and ankle.

With the 18 best slip-on sneakers for women, you can easily add a pair to your your rotation — and may even be tempted to swap them out for your most comfortable flats or sporty recovery slides.

Ugg Cahlvan Slip-On Sneaker Ugg might be best known for its fuzzy winter boots but don’t sleep on the rest of the footwear, either. The Ugg Cahlvan slip-on sneaker is super lightweight and works well paired with dark denim or tailor pants. They’re great for day-long wear, too. The sole is made up of a memory foam cushion, so these leather slip-on sneakers stay your perfect fit the longer you wear them.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Sneaker Slip-on running sneakers are an amazing way to minimize the time you have before a run to decide that you do not, in fact, want to go on said run. You don’t even have to lace up! For the Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2, the brand replaced the laces with stretchy-yet-secure material where you’re used to having laces go. They’re still made with Nike’s signature React running sole, which is perfectly equipped for short, quick runs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Everlane The Forever Slip-On Sneaker

Not sure where to start? Everlane is always a good bet. The brand is known for its next-level minimalism: good fabric, timeless construction, and daily wearability. The Forever Slip-On sneaker is easy to wear and it’s 100 percent recyclable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane



Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Slip-On Sneakers

Another go-to for no-brainer workouts: Adidas Ultraboost slip-ons. The bouncy Ultraboost cushioning is a favorite for runners and walkers alike, making them one of the trendiest sneakers around right now. The lack of lace makes them even easier to throw on. Take them out for a run and then immediately out for a celebratory smoothie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas



Splendid Vivian Sneaker

A neutrally colored slip-on for women is great because it’s so versatile, but don’t be afraid to have fun with the shoe, either. A cool suede texture in neutral colors is still wearable but a little more trendy than simple canvas. Pair the Splendid Vivian slip-on sneaker with any outfit that goes heavy on the neutrals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Rothy’s The Sneaker

It’s hard to log onto the style interwebs without immediately coming into a pair of Rothy’s. They’re one of the trendiest slip-on sneakers of 2021, and with good reason. They are comfy. The knit upper in sand is easy to pair with jeans or to keep on hand for when you must change out of heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's



Vans Classic Slip-On Platform Sneakers

Vans slip-ons are a classic, and you don’t need to be a skater to make them work. Vans’ Slip-On Platforms have a canvas upper but with a higher midsole that makes the whole sneaker feel fashionable rather than sporty. Wear these with oversized jeans or your favorite sundress. In the classic white color, they’re bound to go with everything you own.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



APL Techloom Bliss Slip-On Sneakers

Need a sneaker you can stand in all day long? Look to APL. The brand made a slip-on version of its signature Techloom running sneaker. The knit upper is stretchy and comfortable, while the lightweight foam keeps your foot supported. Wear them to work out in or with workout leggings you won’t work out in.

CREDIT: Courtesy of APL



Vince Warren Platform Sneaker

When you’re looking for a women’s slip-on sneaker that goes heavy on style, Vince is a good go-to. The brand is known for its minimal, chic workwear-appropriate designs, and its sneakers don’t skimp on that. The Warren Platform sneaker is a great option here: the platform sole and black suede are made to be worn with tailored pants.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince



Thousand Fell Slip-On Sneaker

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Acne Studios Slip-on Sneakers

These Acne Studios slip-on sneakers have the ease of a slip-on with all of the style of a designer sneaker. The slightly worn-looking soles and contrast white stitching are all part of the vibe. The shoe is laidback, cool and belongs anywhere you’re traveling to in the next two to three years.

CREDIT: Courtesy of My Theresa



Keds Double Decker Slip-On Sneaker

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Keds simple white sneakers are a good canvas slip-on without any frills or hefty price tags attached. Wear them with jeans, dresses, to work, to the beach. They’ll work wherever you go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



Adidas By Stella McCartney Vento Sneakers

Adidas By Stella McCartney Vento Sneakers were made for flexing that you know a cool sneaker when you see one. If you like the hyper-trendy look of a sock construction in a sneaker but don’t quite understand how your foot stays supported (and we can’t blame you for that), these have some additional caging to keep your foot comfortably secure.

CREDIT: Courtesy of My Theresa



Skechers Arch Fit Cup Slip-On Sneakers

If you need sneakers that are function first, these Skechers are it. They use an Arch Fit insole that’s made to hold and support your arch throughout the day. It’s also removable, so you can switch in a new one after a bit of wear. (Fun fact: The brand also makes similar slip-on sneakers that are some of the best shoes for diabetics, too, in case you’re in need of those).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Porte & Paire Canvas Slip-On Sneakers

For the slip-on sneaker diehard, it’s worth investing in a pair that can match any elevated environment you might be bringing them to. Work, travel, holidays — you name it. Porte & Paire‘s off-white canvas is as versatile as they come. You just might want to wear them every single day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter



Acne Studios Buller Perforated Slip-On Sneakers

These Acne Studios slip-ons are made super special by its expert use of mixed materials. The suede and leather upper gives the shoe texture that pairs well with wide-leg work pants or mom-fit jeans. Plus, the little perforation detail gives your feet some extra room to breathe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter



Chloe Lauren Slip-On Sneaker

The best high-quality shoes radiate expertise. These Chloe slip-on sneakers are expertly designed with calfskin leather and a scallop design on the bumper sole. Wear these with abandon: with dresses and skirts, to work and on dates. Just keep them away from bad weather for longevity’s sake.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



The Row Marie H Suede Slip-On Sneaker

These might be the holy grail of fashionable slip-on sneakers for women. The secret of The Row is all in its materials. This black suede looks good and it looks purposeful with a cool dress or paper bag jeans, rather than goofy. Made in Italy, of course.