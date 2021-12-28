The Best adidas Fitness Gear to Take Your Fitness Game to the Next Level

As one year rolls into the next, it’s a good time to take stock of things and think about how to face the future. A new year can mean an opportunity to commit to new fitness goals — or recommit to some old ones. And while it’s easy to overdo it with resolutions that prove unrealistic after just a month or two, a fresh year can also be a great time to build lasting habits that’ll support healthy, attainable goals.

Put another way, it’s a great time to invest in gear that’ll help you succeed in your fitness journey. Whatever your plan, adidas has the workout gear that’ll take your game to the next level in 2022. Using premium materials for top quality, adidas offers some of the best products in every sport category for men and women. If you’re ready to greet the new year with panache and power through your fitness goals, here are seven adidas styles that should be on your shopping list.

adidas Women’s Ultraboost 22

adidas’ first-ever running shoe designed specifically for women, the adidas Ultraboost 22 is tailored to fit female feet, with extra support and grip that’s great for winter running. Perfect for a new workout regimen, it also makes an excellent walking shoe. It comes in six colorways that fit any personal style and is also available for men, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Men’s Adicolor Classics Firebird Primeblue Track Pants

“Why mess with a classic?” goes the old saying, but a true timeless piece can always be tweaked for a new day. That’s the case here, where vintage Japanese design meets cutting-edge upcycled Primeblue materials. These Adicolor track pants look great for a workout and go with virtually anything.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Women’s Helionic Relaxed Fit Down Jacket

Winter workouts mean braving cold weather, and that’s when a warm, relaxed-fit jacket comes in handy. Whether worn for hiking, running, flag football or some other outdoor activity, this down jacket made with recycled materials is the perfect fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Men’s Retropy P9 Shoes

Why not start 2022 with a bold, throwback look that’s also a high-tech running shoe? That’s adidas’ Retropy P9, which offers a mash-up of ‘80’s style and today’s technology.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Men’s Harden Bomber Jacket

Combine clean lines and a classic silhouette with an all-over print, and you’ve got adidas’ James Harden bomber jacket. It’s warm enough for winter hooping but easy to shed when things start to heat up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Women’s Puremotion Adapt Shoes

Sometimes, you just want a minimalist running shoe that slips on and is ready to go. With a textile upper and elastic straps, adidas’ Puremotion Adapt shoes feel more like a sock than a sneaker, but still provide the grip and support you need for getting in those miles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

Trefoil A33 Hoodie

New year, new hoodie. With its casual feel and throwback look, this skate-inspired option is great for doing some kickflips or just lounging around the house.