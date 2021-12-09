adidas Releases the Stan Smith in Four New Finishes Just in Time for the Holidays

Nothing says happy holidays like a fresh new pair of Stan Smiths. Don’t worry, adidas heard the call and gave everyone what they really want: four new versions of the classic shoe.

The most unique debut features black crocodile skin-textured leather on the upper, plus black laces and gold foil accents on the heel logo. There’s also an all-white version of this style with gold foil accents. Meanwhile, the other two releases retain the OG model’s classic smooth leather upper, but are detailed with a stunning gray-blue or dusty pink heel tab. For the blue and pink designs, the logo includes half white and half gold embroidery. The new styles are made with 50% recycled materials and feature three perforated stripes.

Available in sizes for men, women and children, the four new looks are now available to shop on adidas.com for $100 each.

adidas’ Stan Smith shoe is named after the famed tennis player of the same name, who dominated the game in the ’70s. His collaboration with adidas is one of the most successful of all time, and has included dozens of colorway and collection releases over the years. Still, with its signature rubber outsole, lace closures and comfy lining, the shoe remains timeless.

The sneakers make the perfect stylish gift for anyone, but since they’re made from recycled materials, they’re especially great to give to the eco-concious friend in your life. They’re also the perfect option for people who are hard to buy for, as they pair well with absolutely any outfit.

So go ahead and treat yourself — or your loved ones — to this extra special gift this holiday season.

adidas Stan Smiths

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Stan Smiths

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Stan Smiths

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Stan Smiths