Zion Williamson’s Jordan Signature Shoe Gets a USA-Themed Colorway

Zion Williamson’s signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand is releasing in a USA-themed colorway soon.

The sportswear brand shared images of the forthcoming Jordan Zion 1 style just in time for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The shoe features patriotic red, white, and blue hues with a split white and blue color blocking used for the textile mesh upper. Gold hues cover the tongue while red hits appear as co-branding on the footbed. Completing the look is a white midsole equipped with a full-length Air Strobel and a Zoom Air unit providing energy-returning stability and a translucent outsole.

“We knew that one of Zion’s main inspirations for the look of the shoe was superhero armor. But when we thought about an icon or symbol that could clearly draw out the shoe’s benefits, the ‘Z’ made perfect sense to us,” Jordan Sport senior footwear designer Vianney de Montgolfier said in a statement about the model’s design. “It’s the letter for speed, it has the base for power, and it’s maybe the most distinguishable letter in the alphabet. There’s nothing else like it.”

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand hasn’t announced the release info for this USA-themed colorway of the Jordan Zion 1.

The lateral side of the Jordan Zion 1 “USA.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you’re not interested in waiting for the forthcoming style, two iterations of the Jordan Zion 1 are available now at Nike.com for $120 each.

The lateral side of the Jordan Zion 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

