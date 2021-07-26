Yeezy Day Is Almost Here — Find Out About Restocks & What We Know So Far

Mark your calendars sneaker heads: Yeezy Day is almost here.

Aug. 2 is the official date of the sneaker celebration, helmed by Kanye West for his nickname’s namesake Adidas shoe brand. The event will find Yeezy restocking sold-out sneakers like its Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner, among others. There will also be numerous new styles released, as well. One of the most anticipated is the Yeezy 700 V3 Dark Glow, a matte black sneaker whose overlaid shoe cage lights up.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner.” CREDIT: Adidas

It’s been two years since the last Yeezy day, which occurred in August 2019. For that occasion, about 30 different pairs of Yeezy sneakers were dropped every 30 minutes on Adidas.com and YeezySupply.com — which already has a countdown clock for the event.

Similarly, this year’s Yeezy Day will take place on Adidas.com, YeezySupply.com, and Adidas’ Confirmed app. The event occurs several days before West releases his tenth album, “Donda,” on Aug. 6.

Kanye West wearing Adidas Yeezy 450. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

At this time, it’s unclear how many Yeezy releases or restocks will occur — or their timing on the day itself. However, it’s anticipated that this will be released soon, since we’re exactly one week away from the event.

Yeezy Day begins in the United States next Tuesday, Aug. 2, before hitting Europe and Asia on Aug. 3. Europe’s Yeezy Day will take place on Adidas.com and the Confirmed app, while Asia’s will take place on the Confirmed app and shopping platform Tmall.

