Yara Shahidi’s Sophomore Adidas Collection Includes Special Sneakers and Matching Apparel

After delivering her inaugural collection last month, Yara Shahidi and Adidas have linked up yet again to collaborate on a collection that includes special apparel and footwear pieces.

For the latest lineup, the 21-year-old multihyphenate reimagined two timeless Adidas Originals silhouettes including the Campus and Boston Super x Marathon shoes that are inspired by 1960s aesthetics.

According to the product description of the styles, the looks pay homage to Shahidi’s Iranian and African-American lineage. The Campus wears a golden color scheme on the soft leather upper and is decorated with a special floral graphic throughout the material. Additional details include Shahidi’s name embroidered on the tongue, a special lace lubrae at the forefoot, and a cream tooling.

Rounding out the footwear portion of the capsule is the Boston Super x Marathon lifestyle running shoe. Similar to the aforementioned Campus, this pair looks to Shahidi’s rich cultural background as inspiration, which is referenced with the shoe’s green and yellow color scheme. Premium materials including mesh and suede are used to construct the upper while a racing-style outsole appears at the underfoot.

Shahidi’s second collection with Adidas will be released on June 23 at 10 a.m. ET at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists. Both pairs will come with a $100 price tag.

Yara Shahidi x Adidas Campus

The lateral side of the Yara Shahidi x Adidas Campus. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Yara Shahidi x Adidas Boston Super x Marathon