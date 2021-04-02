Vans’ Color-Changing Sneakers Are the Summery Update Your Wardrobe Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to put away those quarantine house slippers and slip into something a bit more vibrant. The last year has left us dreaming about what we’ll be wearing to any place other than our living rooms, and as summer approaches, the desire to revamp our wardrobes has become even stronger. Thankfully, in this department, Vans seems to have all the answers.

As an homage to the warm West Coast, the California-based brand carries a handful of UV-inked sneakers that change colors in the sun. The UV Ink is heat-sensitive, meaning that when exposed to UV rays (approximately at 32.2°-37.8° Celsius), it reveals hidden hues and patterns on the shoe’s exterior. Showcasing designs from neon-colored florals to sky blue-colored dots, each sun-activated style is bound to brighten up your shoe collection.

The brand has applied the treatment to three of its iconic silhouettes: the Classic Slip-On, as well as the Era Stacked and Old Skool Stacked — both of which fall in line with current platform shoe trends.

The sneakers range from $55 to $85 and are available at Vans.com and partnering retailers.

We have a feeling these playful styles will sell out quickly (some sizes are already going fast), so we recommend grabbing your pair ASAP while supplies last.

Vans UV Ink Classic Slip-On

Including the Slip-On style in the UV Ink Collection, Vans never fails to offer fun updates on the iconic skate shoe silhouette. In sunlight, Vans’ UV Ink Classic Slip-On includes a blue dotted and checkered pattern that rises from the sole to the upper.

Before UV ray exposure:

After UV ray exposure:

Vans UV Ink Era Stacked

When exposed to the sun, a floral print appears on top of a colorful dotted pattern on the upper of Vans’ UV Ink Era Stacked. The silhouette elevates the Classic Era style, putting a modern twist on a Vans staple.

Before UV ray exposure:

After UV ray exposure:

Vans UV Ink Old Skool Stacked

Pink and purple tones add a vibrant touch to Vans’ UV Ink Old Skool Stacked Sneaker, done in a trendy leopard print, when exposed to the sun.

Before UV ray exposure:

After UV ray exposure: