Vault by Vans and Trilogy Tapes Come Together on a New Two-Shoe Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans just dropped a new sneaker collaboration under its premium Vault by Vans imprint.

After delivering a multi-shoe project with the Parks Project last month, the California-based brand has come together with London music label and apparel brand Trilogy Tapes for its next collab. It consists of two new OG Chukka LX styles including a stealthy black makeup and grape leaf.

The Trilogy Tapes started as a blog in 2008 by artist Will Bankhead and since then, it has amassed a cult following due to its highly sought-after apparel label. On the music side of things, the label is known for its unique sound of noise, techno, house and drone as well as its work with some of the most respected artists in the electronic and experimental music space.

The looks feature premium pig suede uppers that come in either the tonal black and green hues, and are paired with black accents including on the ankle collar and shoelaces. Rounding out the look is Trilogy Tapes’ signature logo applied repeatedly on the vulcanized midsole alongside Vans waffle gum outsole.

The two Vault By Vans x Trilogy Tapes OG Chukka LX styles have already released on June 5 at select Vault by Vans retail locations. To find your nearest Vans stockists carrying the release, click here.

The Vault by Vans x Trilogy Tapes Chukka in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans