DIY Culture and Punk Heritage Inspired the New Vans ‘Tartan Daze’ Collection

Vans continues to give a handful of its iconic silhouettes new looks.

After recently dropping the “Trippy Floral” multi-sneaker collection, the California-based brand just released the “Tartan Daze” pack, which includes new iterations of the classic Sk8-Hi, Authentic and Old Skool Zip. According to the brand, the styles pay homage to “over five decades of do-it-yourself culture and punk heritage. Each pair features an array of textiles on the upper ranging from various leathers, denim, plaid, and acid-dyed panels on the sides. There are also contrast white stitching working its way throughout the shoe along with studs, and padded ankle collars. Rounding out the look for each pair is white vulcanized tooling boasting the signature rubber waffle outsoles.

Vans’ multi-shoe “Tartan Daze” capsule is available now at Vans.com as well as at select Vans retailers. The retail pricing for the shoe ranges from $70 to $90.

In related Vans news, the brand revealed its EVDNT UltimateWaffle shoe that’s also dropping this month. According to Vans, it used decades of experience from its skate shoe tech and merged it with the newly developed UltimateWaffle construction to make the perfect lifestyle shoe for everyday wear.

Vans Sk8-Hi “Tartan Daze”

The lateral side of the Vans SK8-Hi “Tartan Daze.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans Old Skool Zip “Tartan Daze”

The lateral side of the Vans Old Skool Zip “Tartan Daze.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans Authentic “Tartan Daze”