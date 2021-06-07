Vans Adds a Trippy Floral Print to Its Classic Silhouettes — Here’s How to Buy a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hot on the heels of its inaugural collaboration with Boys of Summer last month, Vans just released a new collection of sneakers that’s perfect for the spring weather.

The Cali-based skatewear brand launched the “Trippy Floral” collection featuring the iconic SK8-Hi, Slip-On and Authentic silhouettes and as the name of the capsule suggests, a vibrant floral design covers the deconstructed suede and canvas uppers. According to the product description of the shoes, the classic models feature “modern and vintage detailing for a twist on the ultimate heritage style.” Each shoe is also equipped with the brand’s latest tech, including an UltraCush Lite drop-in footbed for all-day comfort, lightweight and flexible single-wrap foxing tape for durability, and the signature rubber outsoles featuring Vans’ classic waffle pattern.

The Vans “Trippy Floral” collection is available now at Vans.com and at select Vans stockists with both the Slip-On and Authentic styles retailing for $65 while the SK8-Hi comes with an $85 price tag. Sizes for the Slip-On have already sold out but select sizes for the Authentic are still available. For the SK8-Hi, sizes ranging from boys’ size 3.5 to men’s size 10 are still available at the time of publication but expect pairs to sell out quickly.

Vans SK8-Hi ‘Trippy Floral’

The lateral side of the Vans SK8-Hi “Trippy Floral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans Authentic ‘Trippy Floral’

The lateral side of the Vans Authentic “Trippy Floral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans Slip-On ‘Trippy Floral’