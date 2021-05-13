Vans Celebrates Pride Month With New Rainbow Footwear Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to brands like Adidas, Vans is also getting in on this year’s LGBTQ Pride Month celebrations.

After delivering a number of rainbow sneakers and sandals around this time last year, the Cali-based skatewear brand is dropping another colorful sneaker collection that’s “Inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and the spirit of creative self-expression.”

This year’s lineup of sneakers includes new iterations of the Slip-On and Era that don rainbow hues on each of the upper’s patchwork-like design and are coupled with white vulcanized toolings. Also featured in the latest set are the Old-Skool and UltraRange decorated in a repeated rainbow print. Round out the collection is a second Slip-On colorway alongside the Sk8-Mid both boasting all-over “LGBTQ” panels.

“When I was younger, I was so scared to merge my queer life and my skate life, and to see the two crashing into each other in such a beautiful and organic way is cool,” said Samuel McGuire, skateboarder and photographer of the 2021 Vans Pride Month campaign. “To work with a brand that is involved in the queer community and that was so influential in my life is a dream come true.”

In addition to the sneakers, the brand also announced a $200,000 donation to the LGBTQ+ community with the funds split between four organizations including GLSEN, Casa 1, Where Love is Illegal, and Tokyo Rainbow Pride.

The 2021 Vans Pride Month collection will be released at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers starting on May 13.

The Vans Sk8-Mid for the 2021 Pride Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Vans 2021 Pride Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans