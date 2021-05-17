Vans Is Allowing Fans to Customize These Old Skool Styles Designed Denzel Curry and Chika

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans has another sneaker collaboration on the way. This time, the California skatewear brand has tapped a pair of rappers to create custom Old Skool styles that fans can shop.

As part of the brand’s newest campaign, Vans is teaming up with Denzel Curry and Chika, who have created their own paths within the hip-hop industry, to custom design their own Old Skool sneakers that can be purchased now on Vans’ website.

Curry has chosen to use his passion for comic books, anime and illustration to create the signature design in his custom Old Skool shoe as the quarter panels on the upper features artwork from his forthcoming comic, “Hail Trails: 7th Player” to create a unique design. Adding to the look are red shoelaces and a gum tooling. For Chika, she used her Pisces astrology sign for the inspiration behind her custom. The shoe boasts a fish scales-inspired pattern on the upper representing the water sign paired with a black suede toe and a white side stripe.

“I chose the Old Skool because it has always maintained its classic status, it’s something that no matter the times has always remained relevant,” Denzel said about his forthcoming collab in a statement. “I’ve been working on my comic for the past two years and I wanted to find the right way to introduce it to the world, I’ve spoken about it for so long, but this is the first step of it feeling like a reality. Vans has given me the artistic platform to present something new, I can only hope that it’ll have the same generational impact their brand has been able to maintain.”

Sneaker fans can customize their own version of the classic Vans Old Skool featuring the designs from Chika and Curry exclusively at Vans.com/OldSkool. The retail pricing for the shoe starts at $80.

The custom Vans Old Skools designed by Denzel Curry. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans