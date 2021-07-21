Vans and Metallica Join Forces to Honor the 30th Anniversary of ‘Black Album’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Vans and Metallica are back with a special collaboration.
To honor the upcoming 30th anniversary of Metallica’s best-selling ‘Black Album,’ the duo has teamed up on two limited-edition designs of Van’s Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On silhouettes. Each new style features artwork designed by Metallica artist Pushead, who has provided imagery for the band’s merchandise and stage sets since 1986.
The artist’s iconic “Sad But True” design featuring facing skulls makes its way onto the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi and opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On. The styles also include a graphic blue shatter pattern, silver Metallica branding and the word “Metallica” printed on the heel stay.
This launch marks the fourth collaboration between Vans and Metallica, who have been teaming up for over a decade. (Their last collaborative work featured shoes, apparel and accessories and was released in 2018). As part of the companies’ long-standing partnership, Metallica also performed at House of Vans London in 2016.
The limited-edition Vans x Metallica collection will be available exclusively to Vans Family members on July 25 at 9 p.m. PT and on Metallica.com on July 26 at 9 a.m. PT. Customers can sign up for free to join the Vans Family on Vans.com/family. (Note: This membership provides customers with exclusive benefits, such as first access to new releases and the ability to earn rewards for future purchases.)