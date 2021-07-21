Vans and Metallica Join Forces to Honor the 30th Anniversary of ‘Black Album’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans and Metallica are back with a special collaboration.

To honor the upcoming 30th anniversary of Metallica’s best-selling ‘Black Album,’ the duo has teamed up on two limited-edition designs of Van’s Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On silhouettes. Each new style features artwork designed by Metallica artist Pushead, who has provided imagery for the band’s merchandise and stage sets since 1986.

The artist’s iconic “Sad But True” design featuring facing skulls makes its way onto the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi and opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On. The styles also include a graphic blue shatter pattern, silver Metallica branding and the word “Metallica” printed on the heel stay.

Vans x Metallica Classic Slip-On CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans x Metallica Sk8-Hi CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

This launch marks the fourth collaboration between Vans and Metallica, who have been teaming up for over a decade. (Their last collaborative work featured shoes, apparel and accessories and was released in 2018). As part of the companies’ long-standing partnership, Metallica also performed at House of Vans London in 2016.