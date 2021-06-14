A Throwback Skate Shoe Inspires Vans’ New Lowland CC — Here’s How to Get a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans just dropped a new skate sneaker for this current season.

After unveiling the EVDNT UltimateWaffle lifestyle shoe last week, the California-based skate brand is also dropping new Lowland CC styles this spring, which are available for purchase in various styles now.

According to the product description of the Lowland CC, the low-cut silhouette is a “’90s retro skate-inspired silhouette” that features a slim profile as seen on the premium leather-based upper, while Vans’ heritage “Flying V” logo appears on the sides. While the Vans Lowland CC is inspired by a throwback sneaker, it does incorporate the brand’s modern ComfyCush tech utilized in the tooling to provide wearers with all-day comfort.

Some of the style offerings that are currently available for the Vans Lowland CC include the Lenticular colorway that’s doused with flame graphics across the upper and two Pony makeups with one pair featuring faux horsehair overlay panels and the other using velcro straps.

The Vans Lowland CC is available now at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers. The shoe comes with a $95 price tag.

In related Vans news, the brand also dropped its latest “Tartan Daze” pack, which consists of new iterations for the classic Sk8-Hi, Authentic and Old Skool Zip that’s inspired by the do-it-yourself culture and punk heritage.

The lateral side of the Vans Pony Lowland CC BLT. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans