If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Vans is known for its shoes designed specifically for skateboarding, the brand has new lifestyle sneakers on the way.

Today, the California-based skate company has unveiled its EVDNT UltimateWaffle shoe, which the brand is calling its “greatest innovation in lifestyle footwear.” According to Vans, it capitalized on its decades of experience in creating skate shoe tech and combined it with the newly developed UltimateWaffle construction to make the perfect lifestyle shoe for everyday wear.

The EVDNT UltimateWaffle features a tapered knit mesh upper that’s designed to work well with outfits for any occasion, while the LuxLiner was created to offer a sock-like fit for comfort. The silhouette’s standout design is the UltimateWaffle construction, which pairs a built-in UltraCush insole that features an internal stabilizing shank for more cushioning and support with a translucent outsole underneath.

The initial set of Vans EVDNT UltimateWaffle will come in neutral color schemes of blue and gray that are designed to be versatile while also standing out amongst the crowd. Not only is the shoe offered in men’s sizing, but will also be available for kids and toddlers.

“The overall idea was to keep all the durability and function of a skate shoe and add the comfort and cushioning of an everyday shoe,” Vans senior director of footwear design Nathanial Lott said in a statement.

The Vans EVDNT UltimateWaffle sneakers will be available globally at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers starting Thursday.