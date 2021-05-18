Vans Announces Its First-Ever Sneaker Collaboration With Boys of Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Vans has ventured outside of its skateboarding ethos for several recent projects — most recently with its Old Skool shoes with rappers Denzel Curry and Chika — that won’t be the case for the brand’s next collaboration.

Hitting shelves before month’s end is the latest Boys of Summer x Vans collection, which marks the first-ever collab between the skatewear brand and the skate group. The lineup will feature new iterations of the Classic Skate Old Skool, Rowan Pro and Varix silhouettes.

Boys of Summer garnered success with its video series featuring legends in the skateboarding scene, up-and-comers and influencers as they traveled and skated together. The group brought the dynamic from its films to its Vans collection by adding the names of one skater on the left shoe and the other on the right, appearing on both the uppers and the translucent outsoles. The Old Skool shoes will serve as a nod to members Jerry Hsu and Baby Girl, while Rowan Zorilla and Aidan Mackey are celebrated on the Rowan Pro. Lastly, Manute and Steve Lee are referenced on the Varix. All three models will also include a quote on the inside of the tongue tag that’s meaningful to each of the duos.

The Boys of Summer x Vans collection will be released at Vans.com/Skate and at select Vans retailers starting on May 27.

The Boys of Summer x Vans Old Skool collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Boys of Summer x Vans Rowan Pro collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans