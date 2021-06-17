Customizable Needlepoint Art Inspires Vans’ New ‘Anaheim Factory’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans just released a new collection that pays tribute to how the original storefront in Anaheim, California used to customize its shoes.

The skatewear brand launched the “Anaheim Factory” collection today and that the center of the drop is three new colorways of the classic Authentic silhouette. According to the product description, footwear and apparel of the “Anaheim Factory” collection are inspired by the brand’s “customizable needlepoint product offerings from the ’70s and ’80s” and made for fans who appreciate the subtle details on the shoes.

The upper of the shoes feature a woven-like material inspired by the aforementioned time period when Vans Needlework shoes were at the height of their popularity and the company’s ability to create custom-made footwear for customers who brought in their own fabrics. Included in the pack are a skull graphic, a checkboard design, and a floral print. The shoes are also equipped with plush Ortholite sock liners, higher glossed foxing tape, and cotton shoelaces.

The Vans “Anaheim Factory” collection featuring three new Authentic 44 DX styles and matching apparel is available now at Vans.com and at select Vans stockists. Each shoe retails for $90.

The Vans Authentic "Anaheim Factory."

The Vans Authentic "Anaheim Factory."

