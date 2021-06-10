Union LA Confirms the Release Info for Its Air Jordan 4 ‘Tent and Trail’ Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After delivering two sold-out Air Jordan 4 collabs in August 2020, Union Los Angeles has teamed up with Jordan Brand on a new set of styles dropping soon.

For summer ’21, the boutique will once again reimagine Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe with two new “Taupe Haze” and “Desert Moss” styles dropping before the end of this month. According to Union LA, the shoes are part of the collaborative “Tent and Trail” capsule that’s inspired by outdoors and mountain gear that kids incorporated into their style in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Union LA took its reimagined Air Jordan 4 collab that it released last year but covers the forthcoming pairs with fabrics and colors from the aforementioned time periods, which results in a brown-based color scheme with teal accents along with a purple and mustard makeup with teal hits.

The in-store raffle for the Union x Air Jordan 4 styles will be held on June 20 and June 21 at 110 South La Brea Avenue between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT. Only fans who live within L.A. County can enter the drawing, as a California ID must be present to verify that the person is from the L.A. area. Union LA also confirmed that the “Taupe Haze” colorway will drop exclusively at Union, while the “Desert Moss” makeup will be available through Union as well as the Nike SNKRS app on June 20.

The lateral side of the Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Desert Moss.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Union LA

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the new styles, you can pick up the first set of Union LA x Air Jordan 4 collabs on the resale market.

On StockX, for instance, the “Guava Ice” colorway of the collab is reselling for an average price of $718 while the “Off Noir” makeup is reselling for around $919.

Two Union LA x Air Jordan 4 collabs are also available on Stadium Goods with the “Guava Ice” iteration with the lowest ask at $900 for a men’s size 8 and the “Off Noir” makeup reselling for as low as $675 for a men’s size 5.5.

Union LA x Air Jordan 4 ‘Guava Ice’

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava Ice.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Union Los Angeles

Union LA x Air Jordan 4 ‘Off Noir’

Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Off Noir.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Union Los Angeles

