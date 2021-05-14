Undefeated’s Sold-Out Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Hall of Fame’ Collaboration Is Releasing Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After launching exclusively through a raffle this week, sneaker fans will soon have another chance at buying Undefeated’s sold-out Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame” collaboration.

The sportswear giant confirmed that it will launch the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame” again tomorrow. In the product description on the SNKRS app, the shoe pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his illustrious professional basketball career as his name will be enshrined with the game’s all-time greats in Springfield, Mass., when he’s inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tomorrow.

The look of the shoe wears a predominantly gold color scheme as a nod to the many hardware that Bryant has collected throughout his 20-year basketball career. The style continues with snakeskin-inspired overlay panels as a nod to his famed Black Mamba nickname, while a gradient Swoosh branding on the sides boasts various hues and jersey numbers from Bryant’s time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and in the Olympic games. Undefeated’s Five-Strike logo is stamped on both the tongue and heel, while Bryant’s basketball milestones are printed on the footbed.

The Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame” is releasing again tomorrow via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $190.

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.”

The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.”

A top-down view of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.”

The heel’s view of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.”