Toms Unity Collection 2021 Honors Pride Today and Every Day

Toms is celebrating love and pride with its 2021 Unity Collection.

Debuting today, the third annual capsule honors Pride Month with colorful sneakers as well as coordinating face masks and sunglasses. The release features four new sneaker designs in men’s and women’s sizing including the classic Baja and Alpargata silhouettes, all available from $55 to $60 at Toms.com.

The Alpargata Unity Cupsole design kicks off the collection with its rainbow stitched uppers and colorfully coated outsole. Next up is the Alparagata Unity Rainbow with a striped side accent and purple contrast outsole followed by the Baja Unity Rainbow Slip-On with its multicolor gradient heel counter. The final footwear piece for the collection is the Alpargata Unity Love Wins design, covered in messages of hope and love in a mix of fonts and designs.

Sneakers from Toms' 2021 Unity Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Sneakers from Toms' 2021 Unity Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

“While the Unity collection is released seasonally, to Toms Pride is not just a single moment in time” explained the brand in a press release. Therefore, the brand, in addition to already investing one-third of its annual profits in grassroots efforts, will be donating to programs created within and for the LGBTQ+ community all year long.

In particular, it will be providing resources to Brave Trails, a summer camp made to bolster the LGBTQ+ youth community; Toms also explained that Brave Trials is gearing towards launching a queer-affirming mental health program with funds from the brand.

Alpargata Unity Love Wisn from Toms' 2021 Unity Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Sneakers from Toms' 2021 Unity Collection. CREDIT: v

Last year, the 2020 Unity collection is inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and the work of organizations like the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International, which provide healthcare and services to vulnerable families and individuals in need.