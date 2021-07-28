Farmers Markets Inspire Todd Snyder’s Latest New Balance Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Todd Snyder and New Balance have teamed up yet again and for their latest sneaker project, the duo will reference New York City’s farmers markets as inspiration.

The fashion designer and the Boston-based sportswear brand will release three collaborative New Balance 327 styles tomorrow followed by a second drop next month. Dubbed the “Farmers Market” 327 collection, the look of each shoe corresponds with the grains, fruits and vegetables food groups.

The shoe features a mesh-based suede upper that’s combined with soft suede overlay panels and will come in three colorways including in red for pomegranate, blue for pineapple, and a light brown pair representing wheat. Each of the food inspirations also makes an appearance on the tongue tag. The shoes also come with a split color scheme on the medial sides and the hues are inverted from the left side to the right.

“We concepted the Farmers Market capsule during lockdown, so the design team and I were reminiscing about (and looking forward to) the experience of walking around a farmers market on a hot summer day,” said Snyder. “We wanted these sneakers and jackets to be a colorful reminder of how special that experience is. I’m grateful that this capsule is coming out at a moment when many of us can return to our local farm stands and favorite restaurants.”

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 327 “Farmers Market” collection will be released tomorrow exclusively at Toddsnyder.com followed by a second drop on Aug. 12 via Newbalance.com and at select global retailers.

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 327 “Farmers Market” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

