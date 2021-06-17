Supreme and Vans Are Dropping a New Collab This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Supreme has tapped one of its frequent collaborators for its latest sneaker release.

The New York City-bred skatewear-turned-streetwear brand is collaborating with Vans this week on a two-shoe pack featuring new iterations of the Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era.

The collaborative Skate Grosso Mid incorporates premium suede and canvas on the mid-cut upper and the look is elevated with Supreme’s signature “S” logo pattern. Additional details include a leather lining, a white stripe on the sides, and a vulcanized outsole. The Skate Era features a canvas upper donning the aforementioned “S” pattern, leather lining and a plush Popcush footbed for additional cushioning. The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era will be offered in three iterations including in black, red, and blue.

The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era styles are dropping today exclusively at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris followed by a release in Japan this Saturday. At the time of publication, the retail pricing has yet to be announced.

Supreme first opened in 1994 as a small skate store in Soho, New York and formed its now longstanding partnership with Vans in 1996 by introducing an Old Skool collab. Throughout the years, the collaborators continue to bring new life to many of Vans’ classic skate shoes with new iterations.

The Supreme x Vans Skate Era in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Vans Skate Era in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme