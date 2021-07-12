Stella McCartney and Adidas’ Latest Collab Includes Two Running Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Originals has teamed up with longtime collaborator Stella McCartney for its next sneaker project.

This week, the German sportswear brand unveiled the Stella McCartney x Adidas Earthlight and Ultraboost 21 styles that are designed with sustainability in mind and will arrive before month’s end.

According to the shoe’s product description, the Adidas Earthlight was designed and tested for 10km runs in the urban setting. The shoe is constructed primarily of the brand’s high-performance recycled material called Primegreen including on the metallic silver upper and the side’s overlay panels. Adding to the look is co-branding on the tongue tag, while the underfoot is cushioned with an EVA foam midsole providing comfort and support.

The latter pair offers an ideal blend of style and functionality as the aesthetic captures both Stella McCartney’s powerful visual identity and the Three Stripes’ performance-first approach with its design. Metallic silver panels work their way through the shoe’s upper while subtle yellow branding appears on the side’s cage. Rounding out the look is an all-white Boost midsole and a durable rubber outsole.

The Stella McCartney x Adidas Earthlight and Ultraboost 21 collabs will be available on July 22 at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The styles retail for $160 to $230.

Stella McCartney x Adidas Earthlight

The lateral side of the Stella McCartney x Adidas Earthlight collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Stella McCartney x Adidas Ultraboost 21