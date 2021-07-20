You Can Customize Your Own Space Jam x Converse Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” was one of this summer’s most anticipated movies and it finally premiered in theaters last week. For fans who can’t get enough of the film, Converse just launched customizable sneakers that you can shop now.

Available now via the brand’s website is the limited-edition iteration of the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star lifestyle shoe. Fans are able to choose between three colors for the shoe’s canvas-based upper including teal, white, and black in addition to the option of choosing between six Tune Squad graphics for personalization. The custom shoes also feature an all-over print on the sock liner as well as Tune Squad or Converse Chuck Taylor ankle patches on the medial side.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette debuted in 1917 and was designed as a basketball shoe. As the years passed, the shoe has emerged has become one of the most popular lifestyle options but still maintains its signature design elements including its canvas upper, medial ankle patch, and vulcanized rubber outsole.

The custom “Space Jam: A New Legacy” x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star will cost you $90 at Converse.com.

In addition to the aforementioned Chuck Taylor All Star, Converse also released a special “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Run Star Motion collab this month.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

The custom “Space Jam: A New Legacy” x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

The custom “Space Jam: A New Legacy” x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse