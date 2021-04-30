Reebok Delivers the Iconic Question Low in Colors Reminiscent of the Boston Celtics & More of the Latest Sneaker Releases You Need to Know

April 29, 2021: Boston-based Reebok is set to release an iteration of the iconic Question Low basketball shoe inspired by its hometown NBA franchise. The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” — dressed in green and white hues reminiscent of the Boston Celtics — will arrive on May 14, marking the shoe’s first release since 2006. The upper is predominantly white and features green throughout, including consuming the shoe’s signature toe cap.

The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” will retail for $120 and will drop exclusively via Reebok.com.

Reebok Question Low “Green Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

April 28, 2021: With its latest collection, Vans is paying tribute to skate legend Jeff Grosso, who died in March 2020. To mark his birthday, April 28, the brand delivered the Grosso Forever collection, which features two iterations of the Sk8-Hi using reissued colorways from important moments in his career. The first employs designs that he wore for his inclusion in Powel Peralta’s 1985 video “Future Primitive,” where he laced up the red and black checkerboard look. The second is the black look with palm trees, which he wore in 1988’s Santa Cruz/Hosoi Rockets ads. Both shoes retail for $85. The collection also features long- and short-sleeved T-shirts.

What’s more, Vans released a special episode of its “Love Letters to Skateboarding” video series on YouTube dedicated to Grosso.