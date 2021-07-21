Slowtide and New Balance’s Latest Collab Is Perfect For the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has teamed up with Slowtide for its latest collaboration.

The Boston-based sportswear brand and the lifestyle label just launched their capsule collection that’s designed for the beach or on the streets while aligning with Slowtide’s Hawaiian roots. The collection consists of new footwear styles for the New Balance AM574 and the New Balance 200 slides.

Leading the capsule is the aforementioned AM574 silhouette, which sports a predominantly white color scheme on the vegetable-tanned leather and is paired with indigo details. The 200 slides offer a similar look compared to its AM574 counterpart with white and navy hues appearing on the midfoot strap paired with a soft footbed.

In addition to the sneakers, the collab includes a beach towel and a camp blanket.

The Slowtide x New Balance 200 slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Slowtide

“We have always aspired to collaborate with a brand like New Balance that holds a history of innovation and shares our values of premium craftsmanship,” said Slowtide co-founder, Dario Phillips. “It was really refreshing to work with the New Balance team on bringing this collaboration to life, from the start we wanted to design a capsule that features Slowtide’s Indigo prints and push the boundaries of visual storytelling. The campaign idea really was inspired from our days on the North Shore and highlighting the collection’s colors with a nautical Hawaiian landscape.”

The Slowtide x New Balance collection is available now at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The 200 slides retail for $30 while the AM574 comes with a $90 price tag.

Slowtide x New Balance AM574

The Slowtide x New Balance AM574. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Slowtide x New Balance 200 Slides