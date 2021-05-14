Skepta Takes the Pitch With Latest Nike Air Max Tailwind 5 and Phantom ‘Bloody Chrome’ Collab

Skepta and Nike have collaborated once again, and just like their most recent project together, the duo is reimagining the Air Max Tailwind 5.

After delivering the initial blue-based iteration of the aforementioned Air Max shoe last month, the sportswear powerhouse and the London-born rapper are dropping the “Bloody Chrome” colorway of the silhouette. In addition, the project will include a matching Phantom boot making him the first music artist to collaborate with the brand on a performance football boot.

Both styles share the red butterfly print applied to the upper of the shoes as a symbol of Skepta’s creative metamorphosis, while the chrome Swooshes and heel counter nods to the silver jewelry that’s an integral part of the rapper’s style. The shoes also feature an iridescent material, which pays tribute to the thermographic cover art of Skepta’s 2019 album “Ignorance Is Bliss.”

“Reflecting on his own footballing experiences,” Skepta says. “I love the pressure when you call for the ball. When they pass it to you, you become the sole director of the next move for the team. You’ve got a split second to decide, ‘Is it good for me to keep this and show what I’m about or is it good to pass it and show that I’m thinking about all the players on the pitch?'”

The Skepta x Nike “Bloody Chrome” collection featuring the Air Max Tailwind 5 and the Phantom boot is releasing at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers on June 12.

The Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind 5 “Bloody Chrome” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike