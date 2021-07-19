Vans and SE Bikes Celebrate Bike Life Culture With Second Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans and SE Bikes have teamed up once again, and similar to their inaugural collaboration, the two entities are dropping a new footwear and apparel collection to celebrate the culture behind BMX biking.

After releasing three Style 36 makeups in April, the skatewear company and the legendary BMX brand have collaborated on a new EVDNT UltimateWaffle and two SK8-Hi styles for summer ’21, which are available to shop now.

According to the shoes’ product description, this collection commemorates the 14-year-old Scot Breithaupt (the founder of SE Racing) who organized the first-ever BMX race in 1970 at a vacant parking lot in Long Beach, Calif. “Since then, BMX as a sport has exploded, but SE Bikes has always remained at the forefront, combining BMX Innovations with a love of the sport and all things Bike Life.”

Aside from the collaborative footwear and apparel, the second collab from Vans and SE Bikes includes a new video campaign titled “Don’t Try This at Home,” which celebrates the culture of the bike life scene while inviting fans to get back outside and explore their respective cities.

Vans and SE Bikes’ second footwear and apparel collection is available now at Vans.com. The SK8-Hi retails for $90 each while the EVDNT UltimateWaffle comes with a $115 price tag.

The SE Bikes x Vans EVDNT UltimateWaffle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The SE Bikes x Vans SK8-Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

