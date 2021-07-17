Saucony Releases an Endorphin Shoe Made to Offer Speed on the Trail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saucony has just released a new running shoe created to offer speed on the trail.

Available now via Saucony.com is the Saucony Endorphin Trail, a tech-loaded neutral running shoe that is lightweight and built with max cushioning.

Saucony Endorphin Trail. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

From an innovation perspective, the highlight of the Saucony Endorphin Trail is the brand’s Speedroll technology, which was added to propel the runner forward with ease, allowing the wearer to run faster, not harder. Other proprietary technologies in the shoe includes the Pwrrun PB cushioning that was added to offer spring and energy return, Formfit tech made to hug the foot for a personalized fit and full-length Pwrtrac outsoles for top-tier incredible traction on rough and uneven surfaces.

Additionally, the Saucony Endorphin Trail is made with a durable net mesh added to protect the cushioning from rugged terrain, a quick-fit trail sleeve protects against dirt and debris, a lug configuration made for both ascent and descent, and an added d-ring if the wearer wants to use a gaiter.

The Saucony Endorphin Trail is available now via Saucony.com in sizing for women and men, and comes with a $160 price tag.