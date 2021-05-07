Saucony Explores Outdoor Elements and Astrology With Its Four-Shoe ‘Astrotrail’ Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saucony Originals has a new collection of lifestyle sneakers dropping this month that draw inspiration from nature and astrology.

After launching its most eco-friendly shoe ever in March, the premier running brand revealed its Saucony “Astrotrail” pack this week, a four-shoe capsule with each pair inspired by one of nature’s four core elements, which are earth, air, fire, and water. The set features four classic Saucony models including the Grid Azura, Mad River 2 TR, Peregrine 11 and the Shadow 5000.

Each style pays tribute to its connection to the Earth with brown accents appearing on the upper of the shoes but each of the looks is contrasted with various hues representing one of the aforementioned elements with the Grid Azura inspired by fire, the Mad River 2 TR for water, the Peregrine 11 for Earth, and the Shadow 5000 for air. Connecting the elements back to astrology is the birthstone zodiac symbol stamped on the tongue tags. Rounding out the look of each pair is bungee speed lacing, speckled midsoles, and trail-styled outsoles.

The Saucony “Astrotrail” pack will be released on May 15 at Saucony.com and at Saucony retailers. The prices for the shoe will range from $110 to $120.

In related Saucony news, the brand has a special message for the moms experiencing burnout. Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Saucony released a new film this week titled “The Marathon That Never Ends” that raises awareness for mothers who are experiencing burnout throughout the pandemic year.

The Saucony Grid Azura 2000 “Fire.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

The Saucony Mad River 2 TR “Water.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

The Saucony Peregrine 11 “Earth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony