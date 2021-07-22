Rick Owens Reimagines the Converse Chuck 70 In Latest Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rick Owens and Converse have come together on a new sneaker collaboration.

Arriving before the month’s end is the fashion designer’s take on one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes: the Chuck 70 Low.

The shoe dubbed DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70 features a similar aesthetic to the standard Chuck 70 that fans are accustomed to but Owens has altered the tongue by extending the length of it along with making the rubber toe box into a square instead of its classic rounded look. The shoe comes in a predominantly white color scheme but is offset by stealthy black accents on the tongue tag and the sides of the midsole.

In addition to the collaborative Chuck 70, the sportswear brand confirmed that Owens has also reimagined other classic Converse sneakers that will release throughout this year.

“When I think of Converse, I think of the black and white Chuck Taylors and the punk rock generation. These have always been iconic pillars of my aesthetic,” said Owens. “Wearing Chuck Taylors, you align yourself with a generation that was experimental. There is a confident dynamic to the subculture.”

Owens and Converse’s latest DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70 collab will be released on July 27 at 10 a.m. ET at Converse.com. The shoe will also be available at RickOwens.eu, Rick Owens stores and at select Converse retailers. Retail pricing of the shoe wasn’t announced by the brand.

In related Converse news, the brand launched customizable Converse Chuck Taylor All Star styles with graphics from the new film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The lateral side of the Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse