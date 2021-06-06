Rhuigi Villaseñor’s New Collection With Puma Features Two New-Look Suedes

A campaign shot for the Rhuigi Villaseñor x Puma collection.

Rhuigi Villaseñor and Puma have another collection on the way, which includes two new iterations of the Suede.

For their latest lineup, the Rhude founder and creative director reimagined both a low- and mid-cut version of the iconic sneaker.

Villaseñor executed the collection’s low-cut Suede with uppers made from premium leather and suede, also adding a contrasting green formstip. Also, the shoe features co-branding on the tongues, comes with two pairs of tonal fat laces and the heels feature faux crocodile leather in a plum hue.

As for the mid, the shoe will come with hairy suede uppers and leather detailing and overlays, all in a darker hue.

Aside from the low- and mid-cut Suedes, Villaseñor created a selection of apparel with Puma, which includes T-shirts, shorts and more, all delivered in neutral colors.

The Puma x Rhuigi Villaseñor collection arrives in the U.S. on June 12, and prices will range from $50 to $130.

The mid-cut Rhuigi Villaseñor x Puma Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The low-cut Rhuigi Villaseñor x Puma Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma