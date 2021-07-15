A USA-Themed Reebok Question Mid Style Arrives This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has a new iteration of the popular Question Mid basketball sneaker dropping soon.

The sportswear company confirmed via its release calendar that arriving before the month’s end is a new USA-themed iteration of NBA legend Allen Iverson’s signature basketball shoe just in time for this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The forthcoming style doesn’t have a formal colorway but according to the shoe’s product description, it dons a vector navy/ftwr white/vector red color scheme.

The forthcoming release of the Reebok Question Mid features a premium nubuck upper dressed predominantly in navy while contrasted by a white leather toe box and heel tab. Adding to the USA-inspired look is a red sock liner along with a Vector logo donning gray, blue, and red hues. The shoe’s standout detail is the number four instead of the traditional number three on the heel, which appears to be inspired by Iverson’s jersey number when he played for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team in ’04. Rounding out the design is a white EVA foam midsole that’s equipped with soft Hexalite hexagonal cushioning and a blue translucent outsole.

The USA-themed Reebok Question Mid will be released on July 31 at 12 a.m. ET at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. The retail price for the shoe is listed at $150.

Reebok Question Mid

The lateral side of the USA-themed Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The medial side of the USA-themed Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the USA-themed Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok