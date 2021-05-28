The Reebok Question Low ‘Grey Toe’ Is Returning For the First Time Ever in June

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

An original colorway of Allen Iverson’s debut signature shoe is making a comeback.

The heritage athletic brand confirmed that the classic Question Low “Grey Toe” makeup, which debuted in 1999, is returning to sneaker stores for the first time ever next month. True to its original form, the look features a white-based leather upper and is elevated with a premium gray patent leather toebox. Gray tones continue on the shoe’s Vector branding on the sides, heel tab and eye stay. Rounding out the design is a white midsole featuring the shoe’s signature Hexalite hexagonal cushioning and a semi-translucent outsole.

Reebok has been busy releasing new and classic colorways of Iverson’s iconic hoops shoe in recent months. For instance, the brand reissued the memorable “Why Not Us?” iteration of the shoe that Iverson famously wore in the 2001 NBA All-Star Game and brought back the “Green Toe” makeup from 2006 last month.

The Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe” will be released on June 10 via Reebok.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Reebok stockists including at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs Sports and Shoe Palace. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe”

The Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The medial side of the Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top-down view of the Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok