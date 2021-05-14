Reebok’s Iconic Question Low Gets a ‘Green Toe’ Iteration

For the first time since 2006, Reebok is bringing back the Question Low “Green Toe.”

The sportswear company is providing nostalgia with the release of the iconic silhouette on May 14 exclusively at Reebok.com. The sneaker features a green and white colorway reminiscent of the Boston Celtics, its hometown team.

Other signature details of the shoe include full grain leather uppers, hexagonal cushioning and an ice outsole. The silhouette will also feature the shoe’s signature toe cap. The style is a part of the Allen “The Answer” Iverson’s collection and comes with a $120 price tag.

The Question Low was the first signature sneaker for Iverson. The look debuted in 1996. In recent months, Iverson and Reebok have released new versions of the silhouette in bold and vibrant colorways.

Last May, the Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal” arrived and quickly sold out. The style features an oatmeal-colored toecap, an icy translucent outsole and a white upper and midsole. It first launched with a $120 price tag, but now is available on the resale market, with sellers such as StockX and GOAT selling the shoe for $140 and up.

Also last year, Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok joined forces to launch the BBC Icecream x Reebok Question Low “Running Dog” collection, which featured three iterations of the sneaker with the iconic patch from the Pharrell Williams-led streetwear label.